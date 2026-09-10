Molbio Diagnostics share price hits 20% upper circuit, jumps 87% from IPO price

Molbio Diagnostics share price was locked in a 20% upper circuit on Thursday, 10 September, extending its strong rally since its stock market debut. Listed on 17 August 2026, the stock has surged nearly 87% from its IPO price of ₹807 per share and has touched an all-time high of ₹1,509.70 on the BSE today.

Market experts remain positive on the company’s long-term prospects, citing its leadership in molecular diagnostics, expansion-led growth strategy and favourable industry outlook. However, given the sharp gains since its market debut, experts have advised investors to remain disciplined.

The positive sentiment follows Molbio Diagnostics' strong performance in the June quarter. On 7 September, the company reported a consolidated profit of ₹52.74 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹23.94 crore in the year-ago period. The company attributed the improvement to continued growth in Truenat test-kit consumption.

The diagnostics firm, which recently raised around ₹940 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), reported total income of ₹411.48 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared with ₹100.47 crore in Q1 FY26.

Truenat test-kit volumes rose sharply to 62.4 lakh units in Q1 FY27 from 7.9 lakh units in the corresponding quarter last year, supporting the company’s revenue growth.

According to the company’s website, Truenat is designed to detect a wide range of infectious diseases with accuracy and speed at the point of care.

“FY27 is a milestone year for Molbio, marking our transition to a listed company. We have begun the year on a strong note, with healthy growth across both revenue and profitability in Q1,” Sriram Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd, said.

Molbio Diagnostics listing Shares of Molbio Diagnostics Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, listing at a premium of more than 21% over the IPO issue price of ₹807 per share.

The stock opened at ₹980 on the BSE, marking a 21.43% gain over the issue price, and subsequently climbed 24.16% to ₹1,002.05.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Molbio Diagnostics shares also debuted at ₹980, reflecting strong investor interest in the newly listed stock. Following the listing gains, the company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹10,875.77 crore.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO The Molbio Diagnostics IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue subscribed 70.26 times on the final day of bidding. The ₹940-crore public issue was offered in a price band of ₹768–807 per share.

The Goa-based diagnostics company’s IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 91.66 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

According to the company, ₹106 crore from the fresh issue proceeds will be used for capital expenditure towards establishing infrastructure for an R&D facility, a Centre of Excellence and associated office space.

Another ₹72 crore has been earmarked for purchasing plant, machinery and other equipment for its Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam facility. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2000, Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care diagnostics company that provides molecular testing for around 30 diseases, including tuberculosis, COVID-19, HIV, HPV and Hepatitis B and C.

Its flagship Truenat platform is a battery-operated, point-of-care polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system patented in more than 100 countries. Designed for use even in resource-limited settings, the platform enables decentralised testing and can deliver diagnostic results within an hour.