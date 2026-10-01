Subscribe

Molbio Diagnostics shares jump 5% as HDFC MF buys 1.99% stake via bulk deal | Newly listed stock up 71% from IPO price

Molbio Diagnostics shares rose over 5% on October 1, after HDFC Mutual Fund acquired a 1.99% stake. The stock gained approximately 71% since its IPO, and Jefferies assigned a ‘Buy’ rating, setting a target price of 1,600, indicating over 98% upside potential.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated1 Oct 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Molbio Diagnostics shares jump 5% as HDFC MF buys 1.99% stake via bulk deal
Molbio Diagnostics shares jump 5% as HDFC MF buys 1.99% stake via bulk deal(Photo: AI generated )
AI Quick Read

Molbio Diagnostics share price jumped over 5% on Thursday, 1 October, following bulk deal transactions in the stock a day earlier.

On 30 September, HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 23 lakh shares, representing a 1.99% stake in the Goa-based diagnostic solutions provider, for 302.45 crore. The shares were purchased at 1,315 apiece, according to BSE data.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Business Excellence Trust III, managed by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, reduced its stake in Molbio Diagnostics by 2.02 percentage points by selling 23.28 lakh shares for 306.26 crore. The shares were sold at 1,315.01 apiece, as per BSE data.

Molbio Diagnostics shares opened at 1,309.55 on the BSE on Thursday and climbed to an intraday high of 1,378.55. The stock hit an intraday low of 1,309.45.

The shares have gained around 71% from their IPO issue price of 807.

Molbio Diagnostics made its stock market debut on 17 August, listing at 980 on the BSE, a 21.43% premium to its issue price of 807. The stock later touched 1,064.85 before ending the session at 1,036.30, up 28.41%.

Advertisement

On the NSE, Molbio Diagnostics was also listed at 980 and ended its debut session at 1,041.70, marking a gain of around 29% over the issue price.

Also Read | Moneyview vs A-One Steels India IPO listing: GMP, price prediction

Jefferies initiates coverage on Molbio Diagnostics with ‘Buy’ call, 1,600 target

International brokerage Jefferies has initiated coverage on recently listed Molbio Diagnostics with a ‘Buy’ rating, naming the medical equipment maker as its high-conviction top pick. The brokerage set a target price of 1,600 per share, which implies a potential upside of more than 98% from the IPO price of 807.

Jefferies said Molbio is among the few Indian innovation-led companies to have demonstrated the commercial success of a flagship platform, while several products in its pipeline could support long-term growth.

Advertisement

Jefferies highlighted Molbio’s focus on developing next-generation diagnostic platforms to address critical healthcare challenges. Founded by scientists Sriram Natarajan and Chandrasekhar Nair in 2000, the company has developed two platforms in-house and acquired another, while maintaining a pipeline of next-generation products. The brokerage noted that Molbio has secured 16 patents in India and 191 overseas.

According to Jefferies, Molbio’s Truenat platform represents a transformative innovation with significant growth potential. Developed over 13 years of research and development, Truenat is an ultra-portable, battery-operated molecular diagnostics platform designed to enable point-of-care testing.

The platform supports testing for 30 diseases and is patent-protected in more than 100 countries, Jefferies said. The brokerage also noted that Truenat operates in an oligopolistic market and is lighter, faster and less dependent on infrastructure than platforms such as GeneXpert.

Advertisement

While Truenat currently generates around $130 million in revenue, compared with GeneXpert's roughly $3 billion in revenue, Jefferies believes the platform has substantial growth runway.

Also Read | Augmont Enterprises touches record high | What should investors do?

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETFStock MarketMolbio Diagnostics
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMolbio Diagnostics shares jump 5% as HDFC MF buys 1.99% stake via bulk deal | Newly listed stock up 71% from IPO price
Advertisement
Read Next Story