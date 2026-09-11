Molbio Diagnostics shares surge over 50% in just 3 days! What is driving the rally?

Molbio Diagnostics shares are defying market sentiment, clocking stellar gains for the last three consecutive sessions. In morning trade on Friday, 11 September, Molbio Diagnostics share price jumped 11.7% to hit a fresh record high of ₹1,686.50. In just three consecutive sessions, the stock has surged nearly 51% on the BSE, giving stellar rewards to its investors.

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The newly-listed stock, which debuted on 17 August this year, has more than doubled investors' money. At the current market price of ₹1,686.50, the stock has surged 109% from its issue price of ₹807.

Why is Molbio Diagnostics share price rising? The strong surge in the stock price can be largely attributed to the company's healthy financial performance in the last financial year and the company's positive growth outlook.

Molbio Diagnostics reported a profit of ₹52.74 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) compared to a loss of ₹23.94 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹411.48 crore compared to ₹100.47 crore year-on-year. EBITDA also turned positive to ₹103.68 crore against a negative EBITDA of ₹14.50 crore year-on-year. Consequently, EBITDA margin stood at 25.20% against (-14.43%) in the same quarter last year.

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"We entered FY27 with meaningful capacity headroom - FY26 device and test-kit utilisation at 42% and 58%, respectively, positioning us for volume-led scale-up without near-term incremental capex. Our pipeline of 34 additional assays across 22 diseases remains on track and will be a key long-term driver as we extend beyond infectious disease into oncology and other non-communicable areas," said Sriram Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Molbio Diagnostics.

"Internationally, we are deepening our presence across Africa and Southeast Asia, entering Latin America, and progressing regulatory pathways in developed markets, including CE-IVDR for our CTNG Test," said Natarajan.

"Following our listing on August 17, 2026, deployment of the net issue proceeds is underway across capex for automation and building our R&D facility in Bengaluru. We remain focused on disciplined execution, sustained R&D intensity and improving cash flow quality as our international and acquired businesses scale," said Natarajan.

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Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care (POC) diagnostics company focused on expanding access to accurate, rapid and cost-effective healthcare technologies to diagnose infectious and non-communicable diseases.

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