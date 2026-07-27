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Mold-Tek Packaging Q1 results: Net profit jumps 14% YoY to ₹25.6 crore; revenue crosses ₹300 crore

Mold-Tek Packaging reported a strong Q1 FY27, with net sales up 24.9% to 300.45 crore and EBITDA growing by 19.1%. The company maintains confidence amid geopolitical challenges, focusing on pharmaceutical packaging and expanding its product portfolio while recovering from previous stock lows.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jul 2026, 09:19 PM IST
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The company's shares have staged a strong comeback in recent months, rising 40% from the March low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>101 to trade around the current level of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>142. However, the stock remains sharply below its all-time high.
The company's shares have staged a strong comeback in recent months, rising 40% from the March low of ₹101 to trade around the current level of ₹142. However, the stock remains sharply below its all-time high.
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Mold-Tek Packaging announced its financial results for the June quarter (Q1 FY27) after market hours on Monday, reporting healthy growth across key financial metrics.

Revenue from operations rose 24.9% year-on-year to 300.45 crore, compared with 240.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA increased 19.1% to 56.43 crore, while EBITDA per kg touched a record high of 46.68, up from 41.64 in the year-ago period.

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The improvement was driven by better capacity utilisation, the consolidation of the company's Hyderabad units, and a higher contribution from its high-margin pharma packaging business. Profit before tax (PBT) also grew 13.9% year-on-year to 34.17 crore, compared with 30.01 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Profit after tax (PAT) also increased 14.2% to 25.57 crore, up from 22.40 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting the company's sustained operational strength and improving profitability.

Commenting on the performance, Chairman and Managing Director J. Lakshmana Rao said, "Despite the prevailing war situation, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited achieved a strong start to FY27, delivering an excellent performance in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by higher EBITDA through improved capacity utilisation and the consolidation of units in Hyderabad."

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He added that despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties during the quarter, the company experienced no material impact on its operations, supply chain, or financial performance, with higher input costs being effectively passed on to customers.

"This strong all-round performance reflects Mold-Tek's unwavering focus on operational excellence and the strategic consolidation of our Hyderabad units, which are now translating into improved profitability. The company remains confident of maintaining this positive momentum in the coming quarters, supported by healthy demand across key segments, including pharma, food, and FMCG, along with a continued emphasis on operational efficiencies," Rao said.

Commenting on the company's pharma packaging plans, Senior Vice President (Marketing) and Head of the Pharma Business Division J. Rana Pratap said, "There is a humongous opportunity in pharma packaging, including diagnostics, and we have plans to enter these high-margin segments, including dosage pens. We are also examining opportunities to enter electronics and semiconductor packaging by leveraging our deep expertise in mould making and robotics."

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The company said that while consolidating its leadership position in pails, Q-Packs, and thin-wall IML products, it aims to expand into higher-value products and broaden its product portfolio.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Mold-Tek Packaging also expanded its customer base by securing orders from several leading and fast-growing companies across key sectors, reflecting its strong market presence, product quality, and growing reputation as a trusted packaging partner.

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Shares recover from March lows

The company's shares have staged a strong comeback in recent months, rising 40% from the March low of 101 to trade around the current level of 142. However, the stock remains sharply below its all-time high.

After hitting a record high of 398 apiece, the shares came under severe selling pressure, with the downtrend continuing until March and eroding nearly 71% of their value. Despite the recent recovery, the stock is still trading about 64% below its lifetime high.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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