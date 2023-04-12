Mold-Tek Technologies declares 100% dividend, FIIs stake up in Q32 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM IST
- Mold-Tek Technologies, a small-cap company, closed today with a market valuation of ₹769 Cr.
Mold-Tek Technologies, a small-cap company, closed today with a market valuation of ₹769 Cr. The company dominates the rigid plastic packaging production industry in India with a 25% market share. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd produces injection-molded containers for food, paint, lubricants, and other products. The Board of Directors of the company during their meeting today declared 100% dividend for its eligible shareholders for which the record date has been fixed.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×