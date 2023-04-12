Mold-Tek Technologies declares 100% dividend, FIIs stake up in Q3

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (“Board") of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th April, 2023, have, inter-alia, declared an Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 @ 100% i.e. ₹2.00/- per equity share on face value of ₹2.00/- per equity share. As intimated vide our letter dated 7th April, 2023, the record date for reckoning the list of equity shareholders who will be entitled to receive the said interim equity dividend shall be Friday, 21st April, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, 11th May, 2023," said the Board of Mold-Tek Technologies in a stock exchange filing today.