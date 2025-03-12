Momentum stocks to sell in the bear market, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman

The charts show that the trends have been attempting to revive but have remained unsuccessful. The recent long body candles that are highlighting the weakness continue to curb the bearish sentiment. Now, we are observing that the revival attempts have been slow. The relative strength index (RSI) is seen dipping below 40, highlighting the underlying bearishness. The inability of revival seen on the charts clearly spells some weakness ahead. One can consider this candidate as the weakness in this sector continues to persist.