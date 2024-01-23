 Momentum traders are modelled to sell stocks in ‘every scenario’: Goldman Sachs | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 15:54:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.10 -2.84%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.90 0.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 605.05 -4.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 800.40 -2.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.60 -3.45%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Momentum traders are modelled to sell stocks in ‘every scenario’: Goldman Sachs
Back Back

Momentum traders are modelled to sell stocks in ‘every scenario’: Goldman Sachs

 Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs predicts that commodity trading advisers may be forced to sell stocks in the next week after building $129 billion in long positions. CTAs are expected to sell $10 billion in a rising market and up to $42 billion if stocks decline.

Global stocks have been rising this year, with the S&P 500 Index setting record highs powered by large-cap technology stocks like Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp (Reuters)Premium
Global stocks have been rising this year, with the S&P 500 Index setting record highs powered by large-cap technology stocks like Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp (Reuters)

No matter which way markets go, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says some traders are modelled to sell stocks over the next week.

Cullen Morgan, an equity derivatives and flows specialist at the bank, expects that commodity trading advisers, or CTAs that surf the momentum of asset prices through long and short bets in the futures market, could be forced to sell after building $129 billion in long positions. 

Also Read | Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 4% YoY, NII at 12,532 crore

The trend-following cohort are modelled to sell $10 billion in a rising market, and up to $42 billion if stocks decline, over the next week. On a longer time frame of one month, CTAs are likely to buy $42 billion in a rising market versus $226 billion to sell should markets start to trend lower again.

Global stocks have been rising this year, with the S&P 500 Index setting record highs powered by large-cap technology stocks like Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp.

Also Read | Oxford University severs ties with TCS citing “technical problem"

Nasdaq 100 futures positioning is near the highest in three years, with investors appearing to favor growth stocks, into the earnings season, a Citigroup Inc. team led by Chris Montagu wrote in a note. Positioning is now considerably extended long and one-sided, rising a further $3.4 billion last week to roughly $25 billion.

Also Read | Rahul vs Himanta in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa alleges Gandhi of ‘Naxalite tactics’

“Profit levels, in particular for Nasdaq are the growing concern, with positioning and profits extended," Montagu said. “The average long position is near 5% in profit, elevating the risk of profit taking unwinds and creating a potential headwind for a continued rally in the near term."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App