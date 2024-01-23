Momentum traders are modelled to sell stocks in ‘every scenario’: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs predicts that commodity trading advisers may be forced to sell stocks in the next week after building $129 billion in long positions. CTAs are expected to sell $10 billion in a rising market and up to $42 billion if stocks decline.
No matter which way markets go, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says some traders are modelled to sell stocks over the next week.
