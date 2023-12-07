Monarch Networth Capital recommends buy on SJVN, sees potential upside of 48%; here's why
Although there has been a recent re-rating on SJVN due to expectations of high revenue and EPS growth in the near future, the brokerage, Monarch Networth still thinks that SJVN's share price momentum is sustainable because of its expectations of sustained high growth over the medium to long term.
Brokerage Monarch Networth Capital Ltd has initiated coverage on SJVN with a 'buy' rating, pointing out the stock's capacity to yield strong returns of two to three times over a three- to five-year period. The brokerage believes there is a potential upside of 48% for SJVN stock from the current market price of 84 and has set the target price for SJVN at ₹125.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started