Monarch Surveyors share price opens 5% lower at ₹380.50 on the BSE SME, hitting lower circuit

Monarch Surveyors share price opened 5% lower than the previous day's closing price at 380.50 on the BSE SME on Wednesday, hitting lower circuit

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Jul 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Monarch Surveyors share price opens 5% below the previous day's closing price on the BSE SME on Wednesday, hitting the lower circuit.

The Monarch Surveyors share price movement

Monarch Surveyors share price opened at 380.50 on the BSE SME on Wednesday. The opening price was 5% lower than the previous day's closing price of 400.20. The Monarch Surveyors share price thereby had hit the lower price band of 380.50, and hence the Monarch Surveyors share price was locked in the lower circuit

Monarch Surveyors And Engineering Consultants Ltd. had seen a strong debut on 29 July 2025, and Monarch Surveyors shares had listed at 421.25, debuting 68.5% higher than its IPO price of 250.

The Monarch Surveyors shares had continued rising on the BSE on Tuesday after listing and had hit a high of 435. The Monarch Surveyors share price thereby had given handsome returns of 74% before the profit booking set in. The Monarch Surveyors share price had closed at 400.20 on Tuesday and drifted another 5% lower on the BSE on Wednesday.

The Monarch Surveyors IPO had garnered 93.75 crore and was oversubscribed 250.65 times, with considerable demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Monarch Surveyors' IPO was a totally new offering of 37.50 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The firm expects to spend the net proceeds from the IPO towards several major projects, including capital expenditure for machinery purchases, working capital requirements, and general corporate reasons targeted at supporting its expansion and operating needs.

 

The SME IPO of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultant, worth 93.75 crore, was open for bidding from July 22 to 24. Investors responded positively to the offering, with 250.65 subscriptions over the three-day bidding procedure.

The IPO received offers for 62.20 crore shares, compared to 24.81 lakh shares offered in the IPO. The retail investor category was booked 263 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment received 317.05 subscriptions. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was reserved 179 times.

