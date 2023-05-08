Monday trade: FIIs buy ₹2,123 cr in Indian market on 8 May, DIIs buy ₹245 cr2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Sensex closed at 61,764.25, up 710 points, or 1.16 per cent while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 195 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 18,264.40.
The markets on Monday saw strong gains helped by favorable global cues. The Sensex ended the day up by 1.16% while Nifty was up 1.08%. The market witnessed an all-round buying today with banking and financial stock leading. Global cues were largely positive. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net sellers.
