Monday trade: FIIs sell ₹1,393.25 crore in Indian market on August 28, DII invest ₹1,264.01 crore3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 08:50 PM IST
FIIs sold Indian shares for ₹1,393.25 crore, while DIIs bought shares for ₹1,264.01 crore. Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher.
FII DII Data today: On Monday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares of Indian companies for the second consecutive session for ₹1,393.25 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak for the seventh session on Monday and bought shares for ₹1,264.01 crore.
