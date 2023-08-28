FII DII Data today: On Monday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares of Indian companies for the second consecutive session for ₹1,393.25 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak for the seventh session on Monday and bought shares for ₹1,264.01 crore.

As per NSE data, on August 28, FIIs' buy value was at ₹10,235.41 crore and sell value at ₹11,628.66 crore -- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,393.25 crore.

While DIIs buying value stood at ₹7,711.28 crore and selling value at ₹6,447.27 crore -- recording an inflow of ₹1,264.01 crore from Indian stocks in the day.

In the previous session, FIIs sold ₹4,638.21 crore, while DIIs purchased ₹1,414.35 crore.

Also Read: FPIs invest ₹10,690 cr in Indian equities this month, sell Rs15,817 cr in cash market; check short-term negatives

Stock Market Today

After falling for two-straight sessions, domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher. On the backdrop of concerns about US interest rates, the IT stocks among the major sectoral indexes dragged down the indices. Reliance Industries share price fell over 1% as Mukesh Ambani delivered speech at 46th AGM.

Sensex closed 110.09 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 64,996.60 while the Nifty ended at 19,306.05, up 40.25 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.77%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.11%), Cipla Ltd (up 1.95%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.83%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%)were among the top gainers of Nifty 50. Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 2.05%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 0.87%), Hindalco Ltd (down 0.87%), Nestle India Ltd (down 0.82%) were among the laggards today.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.59 per cent while the Smallcap index climbed 0.67 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹307.8 lakh crore from nearly ₹306.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1 lakh crore in a single day.

Also Read: Top gainers, losers today: RIL, L&T, M&M, Jio Financial Services, among most active stocks

Market Expert View

"Domestic equities traded in positive territory amid gains in global markets after China announced a 0.1% duty cut on stock trades to aid its ailing stock market with a likeliness of more stimulus in future. Nifty closed with gains of 40 points at 19306 levels. Broader market outperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 up 0.5% while the Nifty smallcap 100 was up 0.7%.

All sectors ended in green, except for IT, FMCG, and Oil & Gas. Reliance Industries was in focus in the second half of the day with the kick-start of its 46th AGM where it announced the launch of JioAir Fibre. Markets are likely to remain in consolidation mode this week amidst key events including the release of domestic GDP data, monthly expiry, and domestic and global macroeconomic data. Also ~7% deficit in the Jun-Sept monsoon could keep upside limited," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, August has been weak for global equity markets. In the mother market of the US, S&P 500 is down by 4% so far in August. This weakness has impacted all other markets including the Indian market where Nifty is down by around 2% so far in August. The global economic scenario and the growth, inflation and interest rate trends in the US will continue to determine stock market trends globally.

Also Read: Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors richer by a lakh crore in a day

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

CIPLA More Information