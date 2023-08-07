comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Monday trade: FIIs sell 1,892.77 crore in Indian market on August 7, DIIs invest 1,080.80 crore; details here
Back

Monday trade: FIIs sell ₹1,892.77 crore in Indian market on August 7, DIIs invest ₹1,080.80 crore; details here

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:51 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

FIIs sold ₹1,892.77 crore worth of shares, while DIIs bought ₹1,080.80 crore worth of shares on Monday. Nifty and Sensex rose with IT, pharmaceutical, and healthcare stocks leading the gains.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 19,597.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 65,953.48Premium
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 19,597.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 65,953.48

On Monday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares of Indian companies for 1,892.77 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased shares for 1,080.80 crore.

As per NSE data, on August 7, FIIs' buy value was at 11,709.39 crore and sell value at 13,602.16 crore -- resulting in an outflow of 1,892.77 crore.

While DIIs buying value stood at 7,491.40 crore and selling value at 6,410.60 crore -- recording an inflow of 1,080.80 crore from Indian stocks in the day.

In the previous session, FIIs sold 556.32 crore, while DIIs purchased 366.61 crore.

Also Read: FPI activity muted in August so far, offload 2,034 crore in Indian equities; July inflow lower than June

For the second consecutive session, domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty and Sensex rose on Monday, aided by IT, pharmaceutical, and healthcare stocks, amidst caution in a week that would be driven by a lot of data, including US inflation data and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 19,597.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 65,953.48. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty IT (up 1.13%), Nifty Pharma (up 1.56%), and Nifty Healthcare (up 2.01%).

Also Read: Top gainers, losers today: M&M, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, SBI among most active stocks

“Domestic equities held on to their positive stance despite mixed global cues. Nifty opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session to close with marginal gains of 81 points at 19598 levels. Majority of the sector ended in green with buying seen in IT & Pharma. Markets are likely to trade in a range ahead of RBI policy this week. FIIs continued their selling streak for the last few days, thus keeping the upside limited. We expect sector- and stock-specific actions to continue," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also Read: Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty extend gains into second straight session; investors earn over a lakh crore in a day

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 06:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout