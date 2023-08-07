On Monday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares of Indian companies for ₹1,892.77 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased shares for ₹1,080.80 crore.

As per NSE data, on August 7, FIIs' buy value was at ₹11,709.39 crore and sell value at ₹13,602.16 crore -- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,892.77 crore.

While DIIs buying value stood at ₹7,491.40 crore and selling value at ₹6,410.60 crore -- recording an inflow of ₹1,080.80 crore from Indian stocks in the day.

In the previous session, FIIs sold ₹556.32 crore, while DIIs purchased ₹366.61 crore.

For the second consecutive session, domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty and Sensex rose on Monday, aided by IT, pharmaceutical, and healthcare stocks, amidst caution in a week that would be driven by a lot of data, including US inflation data and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 19,597.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 65,953.48. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty IT (up 1.13%), Nifty Pharma (up 1.56%), and Nifty Healthcare (up 2.01%).

“Domestic equities held on to their positive stance despite mixed global cues. Nifty opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session to close with marginal gains of 81 points at 19598 levels. Majority of the sector ended in green with buying seen in IT & Pharma. Markets are likely to trade in a range ahead of RBI policy this week. FIIs continued their selling streak for the last few days, thus keeping the upside limited. We expect sector- and stock-specific actions to continue," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

