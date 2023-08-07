Monday trade: FIIs sell ₹1,892.77 crore in Indian market on August 7, DIIs invest ₹1,080.80 crore; details here1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:51 PM IST
FIIs sold ₹1,892.77 crore worth of shares, while DIIs bought ₹1,080.80 crore worth of shares on Monday. Nifty and Sensex rose with IT, pharmaceutical, and healthcare stocks leading the gains.
On Monday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares of Indian companies for ₹1,892.77 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased shares for ₹1,080.80 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started