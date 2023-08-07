“Domestic equities held on to their positive stance despite mixed global cues. Nifty opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session to close with marginal gains of 81 points at 19598 levels. Majority of the sector ended in green with buying seen in IT & Pharma. Markets are likely to trade in a range ahead of RBI policy this week. FIIs continued their selling streak for the last few days, thus keeping the upside limited. We expect sector- and stock-specific actions to continue," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

