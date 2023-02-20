Monday trade: FIIs sell ₹159 crore in Indian stocks; DIIs pump in over ₹86 crore
- Markets are in red as investors are cautious about inflation and the rate hike cycle ahead, on which they expect to find some clarity from US Fed's minutes.
- FIIs on Monday extended their selling bias, while DIIs changed the course from previous session's selloff.
Weak global cues dictated the sentiment in Indian equities on Monday. Investors are cautious about inflation and the rate hike cycle ahead, on which they expect to find some clarity from US Fed's minutes due later this week. At home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers for the second day in a row. On the other hand, domestic investors limited the losses by turning into net buyers.
