On Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, the bears remain at the helm as Nifty slips back into the falling channel. The trend is likely to remain weak as long as the index remains below 18000; any rise is likely to get sold into. Immediate support is visible at 17750; below which Nifty may move down to 17600. Again, a fall below 17600 may take the Nifty towards 17400. On the higher end, a decisive breakout above 18050 may induce a rally toward higher levels.

