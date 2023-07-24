Monday trade: FIIs sell ₹82.96 crore in Indian market on July 24, DIIs invest ₹934.87 crore; check details2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares for ₹82.96 crore in Indian companies for the second session in a row, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares for ₹934.87 crore.
