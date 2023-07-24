For the second session in a row, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares of Indian companies for ₹82.96 crore on Monday. On the other hand, for the second straight day, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares for ₹934.87 crore.

On Monday's trade, for the second straight session, the domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in the negative with industry heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries (RIL), and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the main drags.

The Nifty ended the day at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37%, while the Sensex concluded the session with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78.

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty fall for the second straight day; RIL, ITC among top drags; mid, smallcaps outperform

As investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which is expected to be revealed this week, the equity markets were also affected by foreign investment outflows and rising crude oil prices.

RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares declined as their June quarter financial results failed to meet the expectations of Dalal Street, while ITC's shares dipped after the company revealed that its board had given in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels sector.

BSE Midcap rose by 0.30 percent to 29,634.85 points, while BSE Smallcap index increased by just 25.37 points, or 0.07 percent, to 34,172.03 points. BSE FMCG saw the largest fall of all sectors indices, dropping by 1.74%, followed by metal (0.62%), energy (0.58%), and oil & gas (0.56%).

As per NSE data, on July 24, FIIs' buy value was at ₹9,719.18 crore and sell value at ₹9,802.14 crore -- resulting in an outflow of ₹82.96 crore.

While DIIs buying value stood at ₹8,655.89 crore and selling value at ₹7,721.02 crore -- recording an inflow of ₹934.87 crore from Indian stocks in the day.

In the previous session, FIIs sold ₹1,998.77 crore, while DIIs purchased ₹1,290.73 crore.

FIIs continue buying streak pumping ₹3,371 crore in Indian stocks; DII sell ₹193 crore; check details

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, volatility has re-emerged as initial Q1 results are below the expectations. Sector wise setbacks were experienced in IT and FMCG, unveiling weak demand and high input costs.

Banks are mixed while Pharma stocks are withholding the volatility in anticipation of a better demand from developed economies, reduction in US pricing issues and expansion in operating margins. Investors are also watchful of the upcoming FOMC meeting, addressing rate hike and quantitative tightening measures, which could have an implication on FIIs inflows.

Top gainers, losers today: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, RIL among most active stock

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

BSE More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test