Amidst bearish market sentiment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been pulling out funds from Indian equities for the fourth consecutive day. However, the majority of this outflow from the domestic market has been offset by consistent buying from domestic institutional investors (DIIs). On Monday, FIIs removed over ₹2,022 crore from equities, on the other hand, DIIs pumped in nearly ₹2,232 crore. Indian stock market has been in red for seven days straight.

As per NSE data, FII buying value was at ₹4,315.20 crore cumulatively on Monday, while selling was to the tune of ₹6,337.72 crore in Indian stocks -- resulting in an outflow of ₹2,022.52 crore.

On the other hand, DII buying value was at ₹6,621.25 crore on Monday, while selling stood at ₹4,389.59 crore --- hence, an inflow of ₹2,231.66 crore.

Sensex dipped by 175.58 points or 0.30% to end at 59,288.35. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 dropped by 73.10 points or 0.42% to finish at 17,392.70.

Last week, FIIs pulled out ₹3,100.55 crore from Indian stocks. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹3,209.6 crore.

As per Stock Edge data, so far in February, FIIs sold ₹6,531.43 crore. But DIIs have continued to compensate for these losses with their buying spree as so far in the current month the inflow from this category is around whopping ₹14,629.41 crore from equities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Bears continued to wreak havoc in the domestic market as the latest data releases from the US heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets. The US dollar index surpassed 105, adding further pressure on the INR."

In seven trading sessions, Sensex has plummeted by over 2,031 points or 3.3%, while Nifty 50 has shed over 643 points or 3.6%. During these times, investors' wealth of nearly ₹10.43 lakh crore has been eroded.

M-cap of BSE listed firms as of February 27th stood at over ₹257.88 lakh crore, which is the lowest level since July 2022.

Going ahead, on Nifty 50, Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "The Nifty is hovering around the 200-day moving average (17376) which is likely to provide cushion and attract interest from long term investors. The hourly momentum indicator has a positive divergence along with a positive crossover which indicates that selling pressure is weakening on the downside. After a continuous fall for seven trading sessions a pullback is possible which is likely till the levels of 17570 – 17600."

Gedia added, "The pullback is likely to just a relief rally and unlikely to result in to trend reversal. Overall, the downtrend is still intact and any bounce should be used as an opportunity to create fresh short positions. Today, Nifty has achieved our short-term target of 17350 and hence we are revising it downwards to 17200."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.