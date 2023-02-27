Monday trade: FIIs sold over ₹2,022 cr in equities; DIIs offset losses with buying of ₹2,231 cr
- In seven trading sessions, Sensex has plummeted by over 2,031 points or 3.3%, while Nifty 50 has shed over 643 points or 3.6%. During these times, investors' wealth of nearly ₹10.43 lakh crore has been eroded.
Amidst bearish market sentiment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been pulling out funds from Indian equities for the fourth consecutive day. However, the majority of this outflow from the domestic market has been offset by consistent buying from domestic institutional investors (DIIs). On Monday, FIIs removed over ₹2,022 crore from equities, on the other hand, DIIs pumped in nearly ₹2,232 crore. Indian stock market has been in red for seven days straight.
