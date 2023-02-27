Going ahead, on Nifty 50, Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "The Nifty is hovering around the 200-day moving average (17376) which is likely to provide cushion and attract interest from long term investors. The hourly momentum indicator has a positive divergence along with a positive crossover which indicates that selling pressure is weakening on the downside. After a continuous fall for seven trading sessions a pullback is possible which is likely till the levels of 17570 – 17600."