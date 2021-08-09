Money fleeing China stocks may snub Indian markets due to these 3 reasons

UBS predicts the NSE Nifty 50 Index will fall to 15,500 by the end of June 2022, down almost 5% from Friday’s close. The key gauge last week rose above 16,000 for the first time, shaking off a historic economic contraction in the wake of last year’s nationwide lockdown and also the impact of the deadlier virus wave that hit in April this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}