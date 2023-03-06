"We foresee NIFTY EPS to post growth of 10%/16%/13% in FY23/24/25. Thus, we maintain our Dec’23 Nifty target at 20,400 by valuing it at 20x on December 2024 earnings, implying an upside of 18% from the current levels. The current level of India VIX is below its long-term average, indicating the market currently being in a neutral zone (neither panic nor exuberance)," the note stated.