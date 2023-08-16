Money market closed today on account of Parsi New Year1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
According to the list of trading holidays in 2023 calendar year, the currency derivatives market will remain shut on August 16.
The Indian forex and money market are closed today, August 16, on account of Parsi New Year. The trading in the money market will resume on Thursday, August 17.
