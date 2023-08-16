Hello User
Money market closed today on account of Parsi New Year

Money market closed today on account of Parsi New Year

16 Aug 2023

  • According to the list of trading holidays in 2023 calendar year, the currency derivatives market will remain shut on August 16.

The trading in the money market will resume on Thursday, August 17.

The Indian forex and money market are closed today, August 16, on account of Parsi New Year. The trading in the money market will resume on Thursday, August 17.

The Indian forex and money market are closed today, August 16, on account of Parsi New Year. The trading in the money market will resume on Thursday, August 17.

According to the list of trading holidays in 2023 calendar year, the currency derivatives market will remain shut on August 16.

According to the list of trading holidays in 2023 calendar year, the currency derivatives market will remain shut on August 16.

However, the BSE, NSE and other stock and commodity exchanges are open and trading in equity, equity derivatives and commodity market has began.

The domestic exchanges BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX and others were closed on 15th August 2023 for Independence Day.

On August 14, Monday, the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower, near 10-month low, against the US dollar weighed down by a stronger American currency against other Asian peers. The local currency settled at 82.95 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.85.

Money market holidays

Going ahead, there are no currency market holidays in August. There are two forex market holidays falling in September. The currency trading will remain shut on September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi and on September 28 for Eid-E-Milad, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST
