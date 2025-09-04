Money markets, forex and G-Secs deals to remain closed on Sep 8: RBI

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 8 due to a public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government.

The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 8, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and therefore, the public holiday on September 5, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled, RBI said in a statement.

Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 8, 2025, it said.

The government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market will now be operational on September 5, 2025, it said.

Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on September 8 will get postponed to the next working day, i.e., September 9, it said.

The RBI statement further said, settlement of the auction of Government of India Dated Securities conducted on September 4 will take place on September 9, 2025 (Tuesday), it said.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) windows under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) will be available as per the revised holiday, it said.