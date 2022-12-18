After this year’s IPO slump, bankers are wary of 2023 relief4 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 06:02 PM IST
This year’s listings slump is the worst since IPO values tumbled 73% in 2008, according to Bloomberg data
This year’s listings slump is the worst since IPO values tumbled 73% in 2008, according to Bloomberg data
Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis — and bankers don’t expect a revival anytime soon.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started