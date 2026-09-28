Moneyview IPO: 98x subscription, 3rd biggest ₹1,000 cr issue; GMP signals 41% premium - allotment, listing date

The initial public offering of digital lending platform Moneyview has received a solid response from all sections of investors through the three-day bidding window, making it the third ₹1,000 crore issue to see a subscription of over 95 times in 2026.

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The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was oversubscribed 120 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was booked 230 times. The retail investors' quota also attracted strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 20 times.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 2,289.52 crore shares against 23.25 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 98.5 times. The issue was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday, led by non-institutional and retail investors.

The stellar response made the issue one of the best-performing ₹1,000 crore-plus issues, behind only Bharat Coking Coal and Shiprocket, which saw subscriptions of 147 times and 99.4 times, respectively, as per Trendlyne data.

Moneyview IPO details The ₹1,092 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹750 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore equity shares, amounting to ₹342 crore at the higher end of the issue price, by existing shareholders.

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Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹325 crore will be used to support the company's lending operations, while ₹250 crore will be invested in augmenting the capital base of its NBFC subsidiary. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Moneyview has fixed the price band at ₹32- ₹34 per equity share, with a face value of ₹1 each. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE and the allotment is expected to finalize on Tuesday.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Moneyview GMP signals a strong listing As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Moneyview stood at ₹14 per share, indicating that the stock could list above its issue price. Based on the prevailing GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹48 per share, implying a premium of nearly 41%.

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The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for an investment decision.

About Moneyview Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Moneyview operates as a digital-only, credit-led fintech platform offering financial products across borrowing, transactions, investments and protection segments. Its flagship digital personal loan business, launched in 2017, remains a key contributor to the company's operations.

Beyond personal loans, the company has expanded into products and services including earned wage access, home loans, loans against property, digital gold and UPI transactions.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.