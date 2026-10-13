Moneyview share price: Newly listed stock gives 83% returns in 13 days | Should you hold for more gains or book profits?

Moneyview share price has delivered strong returns since its stock market debut, rewarding investors who received allotment in the initial public offering (IPO). The digital lending platform’s shares were fixed at ₹34 apiece and listed on 1 October 2026 at ₹55 on the NSE, a premium of 61.76% over the IPO price.

Advertisement

The stock subsequently extended its gains, with the share price reaching ₹62.12 on 12 October closing price, translating into a return of around 82.7% over the issue price.

On Tuesday, the stock was trading 1.20% lower at ₹61.38 on NSE, at the time of writing the article.

How much the investment grew for IPO investors? For IPO allottees, this means an investment of ₹14,994 for one lot of 441 shares at the upper end of the price band would be worth approximately ₹27,394 at ₹62.12 per share (12 October closing price), representing a notional gain of about ₹12,400 before charges and taxes.

“Moneyview’s strong stock market debut has attracted investor attention, with the shares listing at ₹55 on October 1, a premium of 61.76% over the IPO price of ₹34. The company’s IPO received subscriptions of 98.46 times the shares on offer, reflecting strong demand for its digital lending business and growth prospects. However, following the sharp post-listing rally, the stock’s recent decline highlights the possibility of increased volatility and profit-booking,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Advertisement

What should investors do now? Garg recommended investors who received shares in the IPO may consider holding, subject to their risk appetite and investment horizon, while monitoring the company’s financial performance.

He further suggested fresh investors should avoid chasing sharp post-listing gains and wait for greater valuation comfort before entering. The long-term outlook will depend on whether Moneyview can translate its strong market debut and business growth into consistent earnings and sustainable returns for shareholders.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that traders can maintain a stop-loss at ₹54 to manage downside risk.

“However, given the stock’s recent sharp rally after listing, investors should remain cautious about volatility and consider booking profits at successive target levels,” Ojha said.

Advertisement

Moneyview share price outlook On the investor outlook, Garg said that the company sustaining its market valuation will depend on consistent earnings growth, prudent credit risk management, healthy asset quality and the ability to convert business expansion into sustainable profitability.

“Competition in digital lending and the cost of acquiring customers will also remain important factors to monitor,” he added.

On the technical outlook, Ojha highlighted that Moneyview shares may see further upside momentum, with near-term targets at ₹65, ₹68 and ₹75 or higher.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.