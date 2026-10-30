Moneyview shares give 30% returns to allottees within a month of IPO listing | Buy, sell or hold? Experts' views, target

Stocks to buy today | Shares to buy today | Moneyview shares: After listing at a strong premium of over 91%, Moneyview shares have remained under selling pressure throughout the month. However, the newly listed stock is still trading at a premium of over 30% to the upper price band of ₹34 per equity share. Moneyview share price today opened flat at ₹52.59 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹49.84, logging an intraday loss of over 5% against the previous close of ₹52.64 per share. However, Moneyview shares saw some value buying and pared early-morning losses. The stock is currently around ₹51.50 per share, up more than 30% against the upper price band of ₹34.
According to stock market experts, Moneyview shares are under downward pressure following their strong initial surge, driven by stretched valuations, rising credit and asset-quality risks, and profit-booking by early investors. They said that after listing at a heavy premium and rallying strongly, the stock is trading at a high multiple—roughly 40 times FY26 reported earnings.
Speaking on the reason for the downtrend in Moneyview shares after a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “As a digital credit and NBFC platform, Moneyview faces scrutiny over its loan book health. The company's NPAs have risen from 0.94% to 2.74% over FY24–FY26, and credit impairment burdens/costs have increased to 5.16% of average AUM amid a tougher unsecured credit cycle.”
Gupta said that after a strong debut on Dalal Street, the market is balancing the stock's higher valuations, and it is now trading at around a P/E multiple of 40.
“After the rebalancing of the valuations, there are chances of a rebound in the stock, as downside is looking limited now,” said Anuj Gupta.
Decoding the technical chart pattern of Moneyview shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock has a strong base at ₹46, which is expected to remain a sacrosanct support for the newly listed stock. On a trend reversal, Moneyview shares may try to touch the ₹60-65 band in the near term.”
Bagadia advised existing shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹46 for the upside target of ₹65. He advised fresh investors to maintain a buy-on-dips stance with a strict stop-loss at ₹46, targeting ₹65 in the near term.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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