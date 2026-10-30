Moneyview shares give 30% returns to allottees within a month of IPO listing | Buy, sell or hold? Experts' views, target

Stocks to buy today | Shares to buy today | Moneyview shares: After listing at a strong premium of over 91%, Moneyview shares have remained under selling pressure throughout the month. However, the newly listed stock is still trading at a premium of over 30% to the upper price band of ₹34 per equity share. Moneyview share price today opened flat at ₹52.59 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹49.84, logging an intraday loss of over 5% against the previous close of ₹52.64 per share. However, Moneyview shares saw some value buying and pared early-morning losses. The stock is currently around ₹51.50 per share, up more than 30% against the upper price band of ₹34.
According to stock market experts, Moneyview shares are under downward pressure following their strong initial surge, driven by stretched valuations, rising credit and asset-quality risks, and profit-booking by early investors. They said that after listing at a heavy premium and rallying strongly, the stock is trading at a high multiple—roughly 40 times FY26 reported earnings.
Speaking on the reason for the downtrend in Moneyview shares after a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “As a digital credit and NBFC platform, Moneyview faces scrutiny over its loan book health. The company's NPAs have risen from 0.94% to 2.74% over FY24–FY26, and credit impairment burdens/costs have increased to 5.16% of average AUM amid a tougher unsecured credit cycle.”
Gupta said that after a strong debut on Dalal Street, the market is balancing the stock's higher valuations, and it is now trading at around a P/E multiple of 40.
“After the rebalancing of the valuations, there are chances of a rebound in the stock, as downside is looking limited now,” said Anuj Gupta.
Decoding the technical chart pattern of Moneyview shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock has a strong base at ₹46, which is expected to remain a sacrosanct support for the newly listed stock. On a trend reversal, Moneyview shares may try to touch the ₹60-65 band in the near term.”
Bagadia advised existing shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹46 for the upside target of ₹65. He advised fresh investors to maintain a buy-on-dips stance with a strict stop-loss at ₹46, targeting ₹65 in the near term.
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