Subscribe

Moneyview shares give 30% returns to allottees within a month of IPO listing | Buy, sell or hold? Experts' views, target

Experts believe newly-listed Moneyview shares are under downward pressure following their strong initial surge due to a combination of stretched valuations, rising credit and asset quality risks, and profit-booking by early investors

MONEYVIEW
Asit Manohar
Published30 Oct 2026, 12:36 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Moneyview shares: Experts see the new stocks around the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65-per-share level once there is a trend reversal.
Moneyview shares: Experts see the new stocks around the ₹65-per-share level once there is a trend reversal.(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)

Stocks to buy today | Shares to buy today | Moneyview shares: After listing at a strong premium of over 91%, Moneyview shares have remained under selling pressure throughout the month. However, the newly listed stock is still trading at a premium of over 30% to the upper price band of 34 per equity share. Moneyview share price today opened flat at 52.59 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday low of 49.84, logging an intraday loss of over 5% against the previous close of 52.64 per share. However, Moneyview shares saw some value buying and pared early-morning losses. The stock is currently around 51.50 per share, up more than 30% against the upper price band of 34.

Advertisement

According to stock market experts, Moneyview shares are under downward pressure following their strong initial surge, driven by stretched valuations, rising credit and asset-quality risks, and profit-booking by early investors. They said that after listing at a heavy premium and rallying strongly, the stock is trading at a high multiple—roughly 40 times FY26 reported earnings.

Why are Moneyview shares under pressure after a bumper debut?

Speaking on the reason for the downtrend in Moneyview shares after a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “As a digital credit and NBFC platform, Moneyview faces scrutiny over its loan book health. The company's NPAs have risen from 0.94% to 2.74% over FY24–FY26, and credit impairment burdens/costs have increased to 5.16% of average AUM amid a tougher unsecured credit cycle.”

Advertisement

Gupta said that after a strong debut on Dalal Street, the market is balancing the stock's higher valuations, and it is now trading at around a P/E multiple of 40.

“After the rebalancing of the valuations, there are chances of a rebound in the stock, as downside is looking limited now,” said Anuj Gupta.

Moneyview share price target

Decoding the technical chart pattern of Moneyview shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock has a strong base at 46, which is expected to remain a sacrosanct support for the newly listed stock. On a trend reversal, Moneyview shares may try to touch the 60-65 band in the near term.”

Bagadia advised existing shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at 46 for the upside target of 65. He advised fresh investors to maintain a buy-on-dips stance with a strict stop-loss at 46, targeting 65 in the near term.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Stocks To BuyShares To BuyMoneyviewStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMoneyview shares give 30% returns to allottees within a month of IPO listing | Buy, sell or hold? Experts' views, target
Advertisement
Read Next Story