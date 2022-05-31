Monsoon arrival cheers up stocks

Indian stocks started the week on a strong note, closing almost 2% higher on Monday, as the early onset of monsoon and the return of risk-on sentiment globally after China eased pandemic-related curbs cheered investors
MUMBAI :Indian stocks started the week on a strong note, closing almost 2% higher on Monday, as the early onset of monsoon and the return of risk-on sentiment globally after China eased pandemic-related curbs cheered investors.
The Sensex gained 1,041 points, or 1.9%, while the Nifty gained 308.95 points to close 1.89% higher. Monday was the third straight day that the indices closed in the green.
“Indian markets witnessed a smart rally on the back of positive global cues and the early arrival of monsoon, giving hopes of a slowdown in inflation," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Positive investor sentiment was seen in the Asian and European markets on Monday following Wall Street’s strong closing on Friday, driven by softening US inflation and China relaxing covid restrictions.
US markets saw a broad rally, led by technology stocks on Friday, helping the American indices report their best week in 18 months. The S&P 500 rose 2.47%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.76%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.33%.
In Asia, too, markets closed with gains on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei closing 2.19% higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closing 2.12% higher. European markets too closed with gains.
“A near-term trend reversal is visible in the domestic market, supported by valuation comfort and positive trend in the global counterparts. US stocks were boosted on softening inflation worries, which will be crucial in deciding the tone of the upcoming Fed policy meeting. The easing of long-running lockdown in China also helped lift the sentiments across Asian markets," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
While the Indian markets have started the week positively, any further respite from recent selling pressures will largely depend on central bank actions globally and domestically in the fight to control inflation. In addition, investors will also keenly watch the GDP growth number and other economic indicators such as the purchasing managers’ index that are expected this week.
“During the week, investors would take a cue from US non-farm payroll data on the global front, along with auto monthly sales numbers and manufacturing PMI data on the domestic front. The government will announce GDP numbers on 31 May, providing direction to the market. Though the markets have bounced back, inflation and central banks’ action globally would hold the key for the sustenance of this momentum," said Motilal’s Khemka.
Consumer durables, information technology, oil and gas, and realty led the market rally.
“Among sectors, realty, IT, oil and gas, capital goods and consumer durables rose the most. Broad markets did well as midcap and smallcap indices rose more than the Nifty, and the advance-decline ratio was sharply positive," said Deepak Jasanu, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks on Monday, with the Nifty Midcap 100 closing 2.4% higher and the Nifty Smallcap 100 closing 3.1% higher.
According to provisional data available with stock exchanges for 30 May, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities, with net buying of shares worth ₹502 crore. So far in April, FIIs have sold Indian equities worth ₹38,949 crore.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹1,524 crore on Monday. In May, they bought equities worth ₹47,465 crore.