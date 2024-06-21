Monsoon & Share Market: What do above-normal rains mean for the economy? How should investors play the monsoon theme?
An above-normal monsoon is good for the economy. This means that the Indian agriculture sector will see abundant production, inflationary pressure will ease, and rural income and consumption will get a boost, which will give a fillip to the overall economy.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), despite the forecast of an above-normal monsoon this year, India has received 20 per cent below-normal rainfall in June so far. The northern part of the country continues to reel under a sweltering heat wave even though the rain-bearing monsoon winds reached the Indian mainland two days earlier than usual and advanced into most parts of the south and some parts of the central Bay of Bengal.
