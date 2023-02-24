Month after Hindenburg's bombshell report, Adani stocks in shambles; group loses over ₹12 lakh cr m-cap
- By end of market hours on Friday, the m-cap of Adani securities was around ₹7,15,986.97 crore on BSE. This would be a loss of over ₹12 lakh crore from a market valuation of around ₹19.2 lakh crore which was seen on January 24.
A month after Hindeburg's bombshell report, Adani Group has lost over ₹12 lakh crore market value on Friday. From the peak level, the losses are even heftier. On January 24, 2023, the Adani Group held the alpha seat on stock exchanges with a market valuation of over ₹19 lakh crore, outrunning Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Ratan Tata's TCS. The Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate was the star and everyone wanted a taste of it. But the same day, the US-based short seller Hindeburg's bombshell report sparked a wildfire for Adani stocks.
