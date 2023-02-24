A month after Hindeburg's bombshell report, Adani Group has lost over ₹12 lakh crore market value on Friday. From the peak level, the losses are even heftier. On January 24, 2023, the Adani Group held the alpha seat on stock exchanges with a market valuation of over ₹19 lakh crore, outrunning Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Ratan Tata's TCS. The Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate was the star and everyone wanted a taste of it. But the same day, the US-based short seller Hindeburg's bombshell report sparked a wildfire for Adani stocks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}