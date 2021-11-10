The average assets under management (AUMs) and the net AUMs for Indian mutual fund industry have risen to a record high levels at ₹38.21 lakh crore, and ₹37.33 lakh crores respectively as on October 31, 2021, according to data released today by AMFI.

The systematic investment plans (SIPs) contribution is also at record high of ₹10,518.53 crore, showed data by MF association.

An SIP is an option offered by mutual funds to the investors to invest fixed amount of money monthly at pre-defined intervals in the selected mutual fund scheme.

The SIP AUMs have breached ₹5.5 lakh crore mark during the month under review, standing at ₹5,53,532.08 crore at the end of 31, October.

The number of SIP accounts too stood at an all-time high in October 2021 at 4,64,30,598 compared to 4,48,97,602 in September 2021.

In the equity segment, all schemes barring ELSS and Value schemes, reported positive flows, while in the Hybrid category, except for Arbitrage and Hybrid aggressive / balanced schemes, the rest including schemes reported continued wide acceptance, an AMFI statement said.

The Fund of Funds, Index Funds and ETFs too reported positive flows and collectively reported positive flows to the tune of INR 10,758.85 crores as on October 31, 2021.

Other highlights for October mutual funds data

No of Folios as on October 31, 2021 are at 11,43,80,871

Retail AUMs (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) in October were at an all-time high at ₹18,01,588 crore

Mutual Fund AAUMs in the equity oriented schemes as also in Hybrid oriented schemes have risen by almost one-third during April 2021 to October 2021 to ₹13.12 lakh crore and ₹4.76 lakh crore respectively as on October 31, 2021.

