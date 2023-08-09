Moody's downgrades credit ratings for 10 US banks, more cuts likely; stocks fall 1-3%1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Moody’s warned US banks will find it harder to make money as interest rates remain high, funding costs climb and a recession looms. It also cited some lenders' exposure to commercial real estate as a concern, Reuters reported.
Shares of banks in the US declined sharply on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded several US lenders and said it may downgrade other major lenders.
