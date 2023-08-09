Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Moody's downgrades credit ratings for 10 US banks, more cuts likely; stocks fall 1-3%

Moody's downgrades credit ratings for 10 US banks, more cuts likely; stocks fall 1-3%

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:34 AM IST Livemint

  • Moody’s warned US banks will find it harder to make money as interest rates remain high, funding costs climb and a recession looms. It also cited some lenders' exposure to commercial real estate as a concern, Reuters reported.

The KBW Regional Banking Index lost 1.38% on Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 Banks Index also declined almost 1.07%.

Shares of banks in the US declined sharply on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded several US lenders and said it may downgrade other major lenders.

Shares of banks in the US declined sharply on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded several US lenders and said it may downgrade other major lenders.

Moody's Investors Service cut credit ratings for 10 small and midsize US banks and placed some major lenders including M&T Bank Corp., Webster Financial Corp., BOK Financial Corp., Old National Bancorp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., and Fulton Financial Corp.

Moody's Investors Service cut credit ratings for 10 small and midsize US banks and placed some major lenders including M&T Bank Corp., Webster Financial Corp., BOK Financial Corp., Old National Bancorp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., and Fulton Financial Corp.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The rating agency also adopted a “negative" outlook for 11 lenders, including PNC Financial Services Group, Capital One Financial Corp., Citizens Financial Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Regions Financial Corp., Ally Financial Inc., Bank OZK and Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Moody’s warned US banks will find it harder to make money as interest rates remain high, funding costs climb and a recession looms. It also cited some lenders' exposure to commercial real estate as a concern, Reuters reported.

The banking stocks downgraded by Moody's declined between 1.7% and 2.1%. The KBW Regional Banking Index lost 1.38% on Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 Banks Index also declined almost 1.07%.

Also Read: Stock market today: What to expect from Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty in trade on August 9

Meanwhile in Europe, shares of major Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM and UniCredit fell between 5.9% and 9% after the government set a one-off 40% tax on profits reaped from higher interest rates, Reuters reported.

The European bank index slipped 3.54%.

According to the Reuters report, Citigroup analysts calculated the tax could wipe nearly a fifth off Italian banks’ 2023 net income, while Bank of America estimates showed the measure could generate up to 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) for the government.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.