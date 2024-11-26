Moody’s slashes rating outlook on seven Adani companies from stable to negative amid US bribery scandal

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Nov 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India Photo: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg News
Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that it had cut the outlook on the ratings of seven Adani entities to 'negative' from 'stable,' citing the U.S. indictment of Chairman Gautam Adani and others on alleged bribery charges, which could likely weaken the group's access to funding and increase its capital costs.

According to news agency Reuters, Moody's also affirmed the ratings on all seven entities, which include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and two limited restricted groups of Adani Green Energy.

 

 

 

more to come

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 03:16 PM IST
