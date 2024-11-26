Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Moody's slashes rating outlook on seven Adani companies from stable to negative amid US bribery scandal

Moody's slashes rating outlook on seven Adani companies from stable to negative amid US bribery scandal

Nikita Prasad

  • Moody's changes rating outlook on seven Adani companies to negative amid US bribery scandal

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India Photo: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg News

Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday that it had cut the outlook on the ratings of seven Adani entities to 'negative' from 'stable,' citing the U.S. indictment of Chairman Gautam Adani and others on alleged bribery charges, which could likely weaken the group's access to funding and increase its capital costs.

According to news agency Reuters, Moody's also affirmed the ratings on all seven entities, which include Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and two limited restricted groups of Adani Green Energy.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
