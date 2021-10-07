Moody’s upgrade a boost for equities, but risks remain

According to Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist, Kotak Institutional Equities, Moody’s outlook revision reinforces the fact that the risks for the financial sector are lower now, along with visibility of sustained growth and gradual fiscal consolidation. “The fiscal situation is also better than what it seemed at the start of covid. While there are some structural issues on growth, some of the reforms and measures taken since the pandemic and measures before it will be positive for growth in the medium-to-long term," he said.