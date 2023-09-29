Moody's upgrades Tata Power's corporate family rating to Ba1, maintains stable outlook
Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Tata Power to Ba1 from Ba2 and maintained a stable outlook on the company's healthy financials. According to a report from global ratings agency, the rating upgrade to Ba1 is driven by Tata Power's solid financial metrics, which are projected to remain above the upgrade trigger set for the earlier Ba2 rating.
