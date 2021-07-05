More gains seen in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock despite 180% jump in one year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in a stock works as Rakesh Jhunjhunwal tips for the retail investors as it indicates where the smart money is moving. However, if we look at the NCC shares, it seems that even market experts are following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio these days. NCC share price has delivered multibagger return in the last one year and stock market experts have predicted further rally in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share. As per NCC share price history, the construction company stock has jumped from ₹32.10 to ₹90.15 per stock levels (Friday close price at NSE) at NSE in the last one year.

Highlighting the fundamentals of NCC shares Jitesh Ranawat Head Institutional Sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "NCC has a diversified EPC order book of 37900 crores as of 31st March 2021 and has a central government and state government orders which has no private sector risk. The strong order book gives visibility in terms of revenue for the next 2 years and scaling up of execution will be the key going forward. Easing debt burden and improvement in working capital will help the company to do well going forward." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the fundamentals of NCC shares Jitesh Ranawat Head Institutional Sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance said, "NCC has a diversified EPC order book of 37900 crores as of 31st March 2021 and has a central government and state government orders which has no private sector risk. The strong order book gives visibility in terms of revenue for the next 2 years and scaling up of execution will be the key going forward. Easing debt burden and improvement in working capital will help the company to do well going forward."

Speaking on NCC share price target for short-term Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "NCC Limited is one of the largest well diversified construction companies in India with a foothold in every segment of construction sector. Strong order book, pick-up in execution, stable operating margins and improvement in working capital cycle is likely to drive NCC’s overall performance. We recommend to buy this stock at the current level of ₹90 for the target of ₹100 to ₹110 in near term and advise investors to follow stop loss of ₹78 on closing basis."

Advisingretail investors to buy NCC shares for long-term Kapil Goenka, Director at C M Goenka Stock Brokers said, "Looking over fundamentals, technicals and good volumes the NCC share price target looks at ₹105 in immediate term and up to 128 levels in medium term. One can buy with bullish view at current levels of ₹90 with stop loss below 80." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in NCC

