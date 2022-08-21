More stocks are taking part in bounce back rally

Plus, a widely followed technical indicator for market breadth recently hit a key milestone. The share of S&P 500 stocks closing above their 50-day moving averages rose earlier this month to 93%—the highest level since the summer of 2020—and held above 90% for most of last week, according to FactSet and Dow Jones Market Data. In the past two decades, the benchmark has on average risen in the months and year after initially crossing the 90% threshold.

