More than 600 IPOs, ₹80,000 crore raised on BSE—why SME listings worry regulators
The exchange proposes independent monitors and transparent disclosures to curb fund misuse and murky backroom deals in the booming segment.
India’s small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO market has become one of the busiest corners of Dalal Street, minting riches for some but sparking concerns over risks to small investors. In a conversation with Mint, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE Ltd, warned the market is no place for uninformed retail investors.