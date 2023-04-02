More worried for next year: Rogers3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
In an interview, Jim Rogers said he expects agriculture commodities to become a promising investment opportunity after a prolonged period as demand remains high and prices rise
NEW DELHI : Jim Rogers, the Singapore-based American investor, said he’s more worried about next year than this year, as a widely anticipated recession is expected to hit some Western nations by the end of the current year.
