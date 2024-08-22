Morepen Labs stock hits 52-week high logging 15% intraday rally. More steam left?

Morepen Laboratories shares soared 15% to a 52-week high of 80.15 on August 22, ending 12.73% higher at 78.63. The stock has surged 156% from its October 2024 low and is up 61% in 2024 YTD.

Shares of multibagger stock Morepen Laboratories soared 15 percent in intra-day deals to its 52-week high of 80.15 on Thursday, August 22. The stock ended 12.73 percent higher at 78.63.

With today's rally, the pharma stock has now rallied 156 percent from its 52-week low of 31.31, hit on October 26, 2024.

The stock has jumped 85 percent in the last 1 year and over 61 percent in 2024 YTD, giving positive returns in 5 of the 8 months so far. The stock has surged over 31 percent in August so far, extending gains for the third straight month. It rose 7 percent in July and 20.5 percent in June. Prior to this, it had seen a 7.5 percent decline in May after a 19 percent increase in April, and experienced corrections of 6 percent and 15 percent in February and March, respectively. In January, it added 8.7 percent.

Given the recent strong performance, the question arises: Is there still potential for further gains in the stock?

Expecting more upside in Morepan Labs shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "Morepen Lab shares look positive on the technical chart. The stock climbed to a January 2002 high of around 80 apiece. Those with this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold it with a trailing stop loss of 70."

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can buy and hold the stock for the short-term targets of 90 and 100. However, they must maintain a stop loss at 70 while buying this stock.”

June Quarter Earnings

In the first quarter of FY25, the company reported a significant 147 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT), reaching 36.17 crore, up from 14.63 crore in Q1FY24. Net revenue also saw a 14 percent YoY rise, climbing to 458.64 crore from 403.46 crore. However, expenditure for the quarter increased by 8 percent YoY, rising to 403.59 crore from 374.95 crore a year earlier. Additionally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 93 percent YoY, totaling 55.05 crore compared to 28.51 crore in Q1FY24.

Morepen Laboratories also informed that it has successfully completed a 200 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), which was oversubscribed by 1.68 times. This strategic fundraise marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. The influx of new capital will accelerate capacity expansion and broaden market reach.

Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Suri emphasized that the funds will enable a sharper focus on the company's two primary growth engines—Medical Devices and Pharma. The capital infusion will support enhanced research, backward integration, and innovation, positioning Morepen Laboratories as a key player in global outsourcing for both sectors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

