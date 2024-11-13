Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Morgan Stanley, 2 others pick 6.8% stake in PNB Housing Finance via open market transaction for ₹1,664 crore

Morgan Stanley, 2 others pick 6.8% stake in PNB Housing Finance via open market transaction for ₹1,664 crore

Nikita Prasad

PNB Housing Finance

Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and another entity on Wednesday picked up a total of 1.77 crore, or 6.82 per cent stake, of PNB Housing Finance through open market transactions worth 1,664 crore.

According to bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Morgan Stanley through its arm Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased over 1.42 crore shares or a 5.4 per cent stake in PNB Housing in two transactions.

Ghisallo Master Fund bought 17.90 lakh shares of PNB Housing while Societe Generale acquired 17.09 lakh shares of the firm, as per the data.

The shares were bought at an average price of 939.30 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to 1,664.55 crore.

Meanwhile, global investment firm Carlyle Group through its affiliate Quality Investment Holdings PCC offloaded 2.45 crore shares or 9.43 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance for 2,301.58 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were sold at an average price of 939.42 per piece.

After the transaction, Carlyle's stake has come down to 10.44 per cent from 19.87 per cent.

Details of the other buyers of PNB Housing Finance's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

In July, US-based Carlyle divested a 12.8 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance for 2,578 crore.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance declined 6.90 per cent to close at 915.35 apiece on the NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
