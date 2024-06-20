L&T, NTPC and more: Morgan Stanley bets on India's infrastructure boom with these 4 stocks
Morgan Stanley forecasts a 15.3% CAGR in India's infrastructure investments, totaling $1.45 trillion in the next five years. Identified key stocks for growth include L&T, NTPC, Titagarh Rail Systems, and UltraTech Cement.
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley anticipates a robust 15.3 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in India's infrastructure investments, projecting total expenditures of $1.45 trillion over the next five years. To capitalise on this growth trajectory, the firm has identified four key stocks: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), NTPC, Titagarh Rail Systems, and UltraTech Cement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started