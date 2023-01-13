Morgan Stanley buys Paytm shares despite stake sale by Alibaba2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 02:04 PM IST
- Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has bought Paytm shares worth ₹294 crore
After stake sale by Alibaba, Singapore in One 97 Communications Ltd aka Paytm, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has bought fresh stake in bear-hit fintech stock. As per the information available on NSE website, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has bought 54,95,000 Paytm shares paying ₹534.80 per share. Morgan Stanley has pumped around ₹294 crore in Paytm shares which has shed over 45 per cent in the last one year.
