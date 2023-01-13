Morgan Stanley buys Paytm shares despite stake sale by Alibaba

Paytm share price history

The initial public offer (IPO) of One 97 Communications Ltd or Paytm was launched in November 2021 at a price band of ₹2080 to ₹2150. The public issue received tepid response from investors and Paytm shares listed at a discount of around 9 per cent against its upper price band of ₹2150 per equity share. However, the apathy of allottees didn't end here as the stock continue to remain under sell off heat since its listing on BSE and NSE. Paytm share price today is around ₹550 apiece, near 75 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹2150 per share.