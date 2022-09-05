Morgan Stanley buys stake in this cement stock. Experts give 'buy' tag

ACC share price outlook

Speaking on ACC share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is trading in sideways channel of ₹2050 to ₹2350. It has surged from the lower levels to upper hurdle placed at ₹2350. Once the cement scrip gives breakout above this hurdle on closing basis, it may go up to ₹2500 levels in short term. An investor can buy the stock at current levels and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹2100 levels and hold the stock for short term target of ₹2500 apiece levels."